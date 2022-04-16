FB: Cougs hold second spring scrimmage

Washington State Football held its second scrimmage of the spring with the offense starting fast and the defense finding stretches of dominance Saturday at Gesa Field.

Early on it was the offense that started fast as quarterback Cameron Ward engineered a pair of two-minutes drives that resulted in Dean Janikowski field goals from 41 and 46 yards.



In his next drive, Ward found the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown pass to receiver De’Zhaun Stribling. In all, there were seven scores by the offense on the afternoon.

The second touchdown came at the hands of freshman quarterback Emmett Brown, who found receiver Tsion Nunnally for a six-yard scoring pass. The play capped a 99-yard drive by the offense.



Quarterback Xavier Ward got in on the action as he connected with Tre Horner on a 34-yard touchdown pass, followed by a Kannon Katzer 11-yard burst up the middle that found the end zone.



The final play of the day occurred when quarterback Luke Holcomb found running back Dylan Payne on a four-yard touchdown pass. The play was set up by a Chris Irvin 24-yard strike to tight end Travis Ward that resulted in a first and goal from the four.

Defensively, the Cougars had playmakers all over the field. Edge Raam Stevenson, who had two sacks in the first scrimmage, added three more Saturday, leading an eight-sack day for the defense. Edge Gabe Lopez and defensive tackle Nusi Malani each added two while Ahmir Crowder had one.

Linebacker Josh Erling stepped in front of a Victor Gabalis pass to record the only interception on the afternoon, while the defense added five pass break-ups, led by Lopez who batted two balls down at the line of scrimmage.

Offensively, Brown finished the afternoon completing 13-of-17 passes for 120 yards and the score, while Xavier Ward was 9-of-10 for 117 yards and the touchdown to Horner.



Cam Ward, in limited action, finished 6-of-10 for 59 yards and the touchdown. Nunnally, Anderson Grover and Jake Bower led the way with four receptions each, while four running backs accounted for 96 yards on the ground and the score.

Spring practice continue Tuesday on Rogers Field with the 2022 Crimson and Gray Spring Game being played April 23 at 3 p.m. at Gesa Field.