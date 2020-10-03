WazzuWatch - FB: Cougs open 2020 abbreviated schedule on the road

Washington State will open the abbreviated 2020 football season with games against the two Oregon schools.

WSU's opener is Nov. 7 at Oregon State followed by a Nov. 14 home game against Oregon. Kickoff times and TV platforms will be announced later.

Right now, the Cougars are scheduled to host Oregon, Washington and Cal at Martin Stadium and travel to Oregon State, Stanford and Cal. The opponent for the season-ending Dec. 19 content is yet to be determined.



The Pac-12 schedule features a seven-game conference-only lineup beginning Saturday, November 7 and culminating the weekend of December 18-19 with the Pac-12 Football Championship Game featuring the North and South champions alongside a full slate of Pac-12 games for all teams.



Each team will play five divisional games and one crossover game against a non-division opponent, with these six games being evenly distributed between home and away for each team.



The seventh and final week will feature all twelve teams in action highlighted by the Pac-12 Football Championship Game, which this year will take place in a home-hosted format.



The Pac-12 and partners Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders, Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority and MGM Resorts International previously agreed to commence hosting of the championship game at Allegiant Stadium in 2021 for its two-year run in Las Vegas in order to ensure a successful launch of the inaugural event.



Details surrounding matchups and television selections for games other than the Football Championship Game in Week 7 will be determined in the near future.

All North division rivalry games will take place on the Friday of Week 4 of the schedule, and all South division rivalry games will take place during Week 6 of the season. The crossover games are Arizona at Washington; Cal at Arizona State; Colorado at Stanford; Oregon State at Utah; UCLA at No. 14 Oregon; and Washington State at USC.

The schedule includes eight Friday games along with the Championship Game set to take place on a Friday evening. The road team for the regular season Friday games is assured of a home game the preceding week.



Updated tie breaking procedures for determining division champions and Football Championship Game participants for the 2020 season will be finalized in the near future.

Every football game through the first 6 weeks of the season will be televised nationally by a combination of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox and FS1. Fox will televise the Football Championship game on Friday, December 18. Exact broadcast schedules will be determined at a later date.



(Pac-12 contributed to this story)

