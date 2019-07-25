Congrats to @Draguicevich3 who was named to the @RayGuyAward Watch List! Link | https://t.co/U8pWogMUOA #GoCougs | #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/tUVzDkiOQv

Washington State redshirt junior punter Oscar Draguicevich III was named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List, the Augusta Sports Council announced Wednesday.

Draguicevich III is one of four punters from the Pac-12 Conference named to the award watch list given to the nation's top collegiate punter. Draguicevich III was named to the same list prior to last season.



In his first season with the Cougars, Draguicevich III was named All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention after finishing second in the league with a 45.7 punting average, a WSU single-season record and good for seventh-best in the country.



The Hutto, Texas native recorded 13 punts of 50+ yards and put 15 punts inside the 20 including a pair inside the 20 in the Alamo Bowl win over Iowa State.

Draguicevich spent last season as a walk-on before being placed on scholarship shortly after the season ended.



The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Georgia native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy.



Among the statistics used to identify the winner is net punting average, number of times punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis placed on net punting average. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team's success.