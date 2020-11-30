WazzuWatch - Update: Cougs-USC game moved to late Sunday afternoon

The Pac-12 Conference announced Monday that the football game featuring Washington State at No. 17 USC, originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, will now be contested Sunday, Dec. 6.



The game is currently scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. PT kickoff and will be televised by Fox Sports 1.

The game was moved to allow for the return of USC players who are in isolation due to COVID-19 positive tests or in quarantine as a result of contact tracing.