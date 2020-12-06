WazzuWatch - FB: Cougs-USC Preview

Washington State and USC were initially slated to meet Friday night, but the game was pushed back two days to allow more Trojans to be cleared from coronavirus restrictions. USC had to cancel its game against fellow unbeaten Colorado last weekend because too many Trojans at one unidentified position were in quarantine.

That position is widely thought to be the Trojans’ offensive line, although the school hasn’t confirmed it and didn't make players available to the media all week. Helton seems confident enough of his affected players will be ready to play in their first game in 15 days.

The layoff was even worse for Washington State, which hasn't played since Nov. 14. The Cougars have missed two consecutive games with at least nine players in COVID-19 protocol, which means they either tested positive or were considered a close contact of somebody who did.

“You’ve just got to stay ready,” Cougars linebacker Dillon Sherman said. “We have a little bit of time to get our bodies back and prepare well, so I think we’re all excited. It’s been a couple weeks, so we’re excited to do what we came here for.”

After winning two tough road games in their previous outings, the Trojans return from their layoff as the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12, thanks to Oregon's loss to Oregon State last weekend. While earning a spot in the College Football Playoff appears pretty much impossible, USC is still on track for a shot at the Pac-12 title game and whatever reward follows it in this topsy-turvy season.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?: The Trojans can stay on track to win the Pac-12 South by defeating the Cougars for the 30th time in the past 34 meetings in Los Angeles. Washington State has been surprisingly competitive in its first two games under new coach Nick Rolovich, and knocking off USC would give the new regime a signature win. Both teams will be thrilled to play following a series of cancellations because of COVID-19. USC did not play against Colorado last week, while Washington State had its past two games scuttled and hasn’t competed since Nov. 14.

KEY MATCHUP: Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura against Drake Jackson and USC’s defensive line. Despite being the first freshman to start a season opener for the Cougars, de Laura has shown a knack for avoiding the big mistake. He’s been sacked just twice and thrown one interception through two games. Jackson continues to be a game-wrecker with three tackles for loss and two sacks, but his interception at Utah after dropping into coverage showed another side of the sophomore’s impressive athleticism.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

WSU: RB Max Borghi could make his season debut this week after sustaining a back injury in training camp. Borghi was one of the most versatile backs in college football when Mike Leach was coaching on the Palouse, rushing for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns and catching 86 passes for 597 yards and five touchdowns last season.

USC: QB Kedon Slovis hasn’t looked right, but he continues to put up good numbers in the Air Raid offense, ranking seventh in the FBS in passing yards per game (323.3) and ninth in completion percentage (70.7%). Slovis needs to be sharper in the red zone to finally turn that yardage into touchdowns. He will also have to manage the game well, as there could be absences on the offensive line.

FACTS & FIGURES: USC is playing on Sunday for the fifth time. The Trojans split the previous four, which were all season openers. … USC has scored 11 touchdowns in 20 red zone opportunities. … Washington State WR Renard Bell (109) and Travell Harris (100.5) lead the Pac-12 in yards receiving per game. … Slovis has thrown multiple touchdown passes in 12 of his 14 careers starts, including 5 of 6 starts at the Coliseum.

HEATED HISTORY: Washington State has more than held its own against the big-city Trojans in recent years. The schools didn't play in 2019, but they've split their last four meetings, including a 10-7 victory in the Coliseum in 2013 that contributed to USC coach Lane Kiffin's firing three weeks later and ultimately set in motion the bizarre chain of events that led to Helton getting the full-time head coaching job in 2015.

USC held off Washington State 39-36 at the Coliseum in 2018 in the teams' last meeting, and several players still at both schools played major roles. Borghi scored an early touchdown for the Cougars, and USC receivers Tyler Vaughns and Amon-Ra St. Brown caught TD passes before Vavae Malepeai's second rushing TD clinched the Trojans' win. Malepeai has 130 yards rushing and two touchdowns in three games this season.

(WazzuWatch publisher Scott Hood contributed to this report)

