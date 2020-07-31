WazzuWatch - FB: Cougs will open 2020 season Sept. 26 in Pullman

The Pac-12 Conference announced Friday revised conference-only schedules for the 2020 football season, with Washington State playing 10 contests, five home and five road.

WSU will play three of the first four games at Martin Stadium. The school has yet to announce whether fans - or how many - will be allowed to attend home games in Pullman.



“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans continues to be our guiding principle as we navigate a path to our fall seasons” said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. “We are appreciative of Commissioner Scott, the Pac-12 staff and everyone involved across our 12 institutions for working collaboratively to create these schedules. We are optimistic these schedules put us in the best possible position to have our fall seasons.”

The Cougars are scheduled to begin the season with back-to-back home games in Martin Stadium, Sept. 26 vs. Utah and Oct. 3 vs. Oregon.

WSU opens its road slate with a single game at UCLA, Oct. 10 in Pasadena, before returning to Pullman to host California, Oct. 17. The Cougars will have their only bye of the season Oct. 24.

A pair of road contests open the post-bye week portion of the schedule, with WSU playing the first of two Friday contests, Oct. 30 at Stanford, followed by a Nov. 7 contest at USC. The USC game was not originally scheduled for 2020 but was added when the Pac-12 made the decision not to play non-conference contests this season.

The Cougars return home to host Arizona State, Nov. 14, before another road contest Nov. 21 at Oregon State. The annual Apple Cup, presented by Boeing, has WSU hosting Washington Friday, Nov. 27 in Martin Stadium. The season concludes on the road when the Cougars visit Colorado, Dec. 5.

Times and television schedules for the 2020 football season will be announced through the Pac-12 Conference at a later date.