WazzuWatch - FB: Cougs will travel to Utah for final game

We finally know Washington State's opponent for the final weekend of the chaotic 2020 season.

A day after the Cougars' home game against Cal was cancelled 90 minutes before kickoff, WSU will travel to Utah on Saturday for a 10:30 a.m. PT kickoff against the Utes, marking the second straight season WSU will travel to Salt Lake City.

Utah beat Colorado, 38-21, yesterday in Boulder. Graduate transfer Jake Bentley (transfer from South Carolina) has emerged from a crowded field at the start of the season as Utah's best quarterback.



Utah had its first two games of the season cancelled (vs. Arizona, at UCLA) and lost its opening two contests before another game was cancelled (at ASU). Since then, the Utes have won two straight and head into Saturday's game with a 2-2 record.

