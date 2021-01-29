WazzuWatch - FB: DB Phillip Powell enters transfer portal

2016 Phillip Powell, who signed with South Dakota before transferring to Washington State in 2020, has entered the portal as a grad transfer; did not record any stats this season @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @WazzuWatch https://t.co/Tdjr2aNkj1

Graduate transfer defensive back Phillip Powell, who joined Washington State last summer after playing three seasons at FCS South Dakota, has entered the transfer portal.

Powell did not register any statistics last season and with WSU's crowded secondary picture, his prospects for meaningful playing time in 2021 were probably bleak.

Powell transferred to WSU after a stellar 2019 season for South Dakota that saw him amass 60 tackles, two interceptions and a team high 8 pass breakups.

