FB: de Laura named finalist for 2021 Polynesian College Player of the Year

Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura was named a finalist for the 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

The Honolulu native is one of seven players named a finalist for the award presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity.



Cougar defensive lineman Hercules Mata’afa won the award in 2017.

De Laura, playing his first full season, was named the Pac-12 Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year and All-Pac-12 honorable mention after leading the Pac-12 with 2,751 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 250.1 passing yards-per-game.



The Honolulu, Hawaii native threw three-plus touchdowns five times this season and led the Cougars to seven wins, including a 40-13 Apple Cup win where he earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week accolades after completing 27-of-32 passes for an 84.3 completion percentage, the best completion percentage by a Cougar quarterback in an Apple Cup.

De Laura, who is Hawaiian and played in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl, will face Miami in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl set for December 31 in El Paso, Texas.

The seven Finalists for 2021 are: QB JAYDEN DE LAURA (Washington State University), OL DANIEL FAALELE (University of Minnesota), DT HASKELL GARRETT (Ohio State University), LB NOAH SEWELL (University of Oregon), DE MIKE TAFUA (University of Utah), QB TAULIA TAGOVAILOA (University of Maryland), and RB JAYLEN WARREN (Oklahoma State University).

The Finalists were selected from a Watch List of more than 80 players by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, which includes former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Jack "The Throwin' Samoan" Thompson (Chairman), Coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Olin Kreutz, Inaugural Inductee and past NFLPA president Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, and NFL Network commentator Steve Wyche.

“The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award showcases the tremendous impact of our Polynesian student[1]athletes in college football,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman and Co-Founder. “We congratulate the finalists on an incredible season and look forward to following their continued success.”

The winner of the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be announced on December 22, 2021.



The formal presentation of the Award will be held at the 2022 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner (January 21, 2022), along with being recognized during the 2022 Polynesian Bowl (January 22, 2022).