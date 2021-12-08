FB: de Laura named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year

Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura was named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Playing his first full season, de Laura led the Pac-12 with 2,742 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns and 249.3 passing yards-per-game. The Honolulu, Hawaii native threw three-plus touchdowns five times this season and led the Cougars to seven wins, including a 40-13 Apple Cup win.

He earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week accolades after completing 27-of-32 passes for an 84.3 completion percentage, the best completion percentage by a Cougar quarterback in an Apple Cup, against the rival Huskies in Seattle.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas, kicker Dean Janikowski and EDGE Ron Stone Jr. were named to the first team, giving WSU three first-team selections for the first time since 2015.

Lucas earns his fourth-straight All-Pac-12 accolade and first first-team honor after being named to the second team the previous three seasons. Lucas started all 12 games at right tackle and was rated the Pac-12’s best pass-blocking offensive lineman and third-best pass-blocking offensive tackle in the country after not allowing a sack in 477 pass blocking snaps.

Janikowski earns his first career All-Pac-12 accolade in his first season on the field and is the first Cougar kicker to earn first-team honors since Blake Mazza in 2019. Janikowski started all 12 games and connected on 14-of-17 field goal attempts, the best field goal percentage in the Pac-12 and tied for the second-most makes in the conference.

Stone Jr. earns his first career All-Pac-12 honor after making 11.5 tackles-for-loss, good for fifth in the conference, and five sacks, good for eighth-most in the league. The redshirt junior from San Jose, Calif. recorded a tackle-for-loss in eight games this season, including a season-high three at Utah and also tallied a sack in four-straight games, helping WSU to three-straight wins during that stretch.

Wide receivers Travell Harris and Calvin Jackson Jr. were both named to the second team, the first set of Cougar wideouts to earn all-conference first or second team since Michael Bumpus (1st) and Jason Hill (2nd) in 2004 and both are the first WSU wide receivers to earn first or second-team honors since Gabe Marks was a first-team selection in 2015 and 2016.

Harris earns his third career All-Pac-12 accolade after earning honorable mention in 2018 and 2020. The Tampa, Fla. native is third in the Pac-12 with 73 receptions, third with 801 receiving yards, second in the league with nine touchdown catches and sixth in the league with 105.4 all-purpose yards-per-game.

Jackson Jr. earns his first career All-Pac-12 accolade after finishing the regular season fourth in the league with 63 receptions, second with 955 receiving yards, first with 79.6 receiving yards-per-game and third with seven touchdown catches.

Nine players were named All-Pac-12 honorable mention: running back Max Borghi, quarterback Jayden de Laura, defensive back Daniel Isom, EDGE Brennan Jackson, defensive back Armani Marsh, wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, Lincoln Victor (as an all-purpose player), defensive back Jaylen Watson, linebacker Jahad Woods. WSU’s 14 all-conference selections are the most since the 2003 team earned 17 selections.