FB: de Laura recognized nationally after career best performance

Even well-known ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, one of the faces and voices of the sport, took notice of what happened Saturday afternoon in Pullman.

Three days after sophomore QB Jayden de Laura threw for a career high 399 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 Homecoming victory over Oregon State, Herbstreit ranked de Laura as his No. 4 top performer of the week.

In addition, de Laura, who completed 32-of-46 passes, was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week by the Rose Bowl.

Considering de Laura didn’t take a single practice snap in the spring, he’s come a long way in the last six months.

“He's grown the trust of everybody in this program,'' Nock Rolovich said afterwards. “I thought he played tremendous. He was efficient and took care of the ball. He’s making the people around him better. That’s a key characteristic of good quarterback play. He deserves a ton of credit for everything he’s been through.”

De Laura’s 399 passing yards marked his third career 300-yard passing game and second this season. Seventeen (17) of his completions went to Calvin Jackson (9 catches) and Travell Harris (8 for 147 yards).

WSU quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Craig Stutzmann took over play-calling duties from Brian Smith, and the difference was distinct. WSU recorded season highs in total offense (491) and passing yards (399), single game highs under Rolovich.

“Craig Stutzmann called a great game,” said Rolovich, who improved to 3-0 in his career against Oregon State. “He called most of the game and did a very nice job with it. We started last week with the feeling we had to change the looks a little bit. We were a bit stale. We did a little more to give our guys a chance.

Adding a little flavor to the offense has been an emphasis the past couple of weeks. We needed more out of the pass game because the numbers were on our side. (Saturday) we finally got it.”

This Saturday, de Laura faces a Stanford defense ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in total defense (408.2 ypg).