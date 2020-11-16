WazzuWatch - FB: DE Rodgers enters transfer portal

2017 DL Will Rogers has entered the transfer portal after totaling 54 tackles, 14 TFL and 8 sacks while at #Wazzu , including 2 tackles in 2020 @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @WazzuWatch https://t.co/rLkoM3bHFN

Another Washington State defensive player plans to leave the program.

Senior defensive end Will Rodgers III has entered the transfer portal after registering two tackles in the first two games. Rodgers was listed as a co-starter with Ron Stone Jr. on the Oregon game depth chart, but appears to have fallen behind Stone (6 tackles, 1.5 sacks) and Brennan Jackson (11 tackles) in terms of playing time at the EDGE position.



Rodgers, who signed with WSU in February 2017 out of Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Co., will have one year of eligibility at his new school.

He started 18 games in 2018-19 with 50 tackles, 13.5 for loss and 8 sacks. He had a team-high four sacks in 2019.