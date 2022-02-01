FB: Dickert finalizes 2022 staff by naming cornerbacks coach

Washington State football coach Jake Dickert has completed his 2022 coaching staff by naming Ray Brown as the Cougars’ cornerbacks coach.



Brown is no stranger to Pullman as he spent the 2013 season as a defensive graduate assistant on Mike Leach’s staff.

“Through an extensive interview process, Ray Brown has proven his ability to coach and teach our scheme at the highest level,” said Dickert. “His passion and energy for mentoring young men is easy to see and I believe he allows our players to be their personal best. Join me in welcoming Ray Brown and family to WSU.”

Brown spent the 2021 season coaching cornerbacks at Utah State, helping the Aggies to an 11-3 record and a victory over Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. The win capped an incredible turnaround for the Aggies, after going 1-5 during the 2020 season.

“Ray completes our full-time staff and I know we have surrounded our team with the right coaches and people that will make all Cougs proud,” Dickert added. “We are all excited for the journey ahead. Go Cougs!”

Prior to Utah State, Brown spent two seasons (2019-20) as the cornerbacks coach at Troy and three seasons (2016-18) at Abilene Christian, where he coached the defensive backs.

In his first season with the Trojans, Brown coached Will Sunderland to first-team all-Sun Belt honors as he intercepted four passes, returning one for a touchdown. Following his collegiate career, Sunderland signed a free agent contract with the Green Bay Packers.

While at Abilene Christian, the Wildcats were among the best in the nation defensively in 2018 and set a school record with 13 interceptions, paced by Adonis Davis’ four picks, as he led the league and ranked ninth at the FCS level in passes defended.

Prior to his stint at Abilene Christian, Brown spent a pair of seasons as a graduate assistant at Arizona State (2014-15) working with the Sun Devils’ cornerbacks. Arizona State won the 2015 Sun Bowl and completed just the second back-to-back 10-win seasons in school history, while cornerback Kareem Orr earned Freshman All-America honors.

Brown began his Division I coaching career as a graduate assistant working with the safeties at Washington State in 2013, when the Cougars made their first bowl appearance in 10 years.



Safety Deone Bucannon earned All-America honors, was rated the top strong safety in the country by NFL.com, and was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the 27th selection.

Following his playing career at East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, as a four-year starter at cornerback, Brown served as the running backs coach and run game coordinator at his alma mater for two years (2010-11), before taking over as the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach at Oklahoma Baptist for the 2012 season.

Brown received his bachelor’s degree in business marketing from East Central in 2009 and his master’s degree in sports administration from East Central in 2011.

Brown and his wife, Amber, have three children, Gavin, Rylin and Peyton.