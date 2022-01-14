FB: Dickert hires TE/Special Teams Coach

Washington State University Head Football Coach Jake Dickert announced Friday that Nick Whitworth has joined the Cougar coaching staff as tight ends coach/special teams coordinator.

Whitworth joins the Cougar program having spent the past three seasons as the special teams coordinator/running backs coach at Texas State in San Marcos, Texas.

“Nick has a rich history in the Pacific Northwest and we are excited to bring him back to create and elevate our tight end position,” said Dickert. “His extensive knowledge and passion for specials teams was evident throughout the process and he will be a great fit for our program.”

During his time at Texas State, Whitworth led a resurgence in special teams play as the Bobcats led the Sun Belt Conference in punt returns and kickoff coverage during the 2020 season.



During that season, Whitworth mentored senior Jeremiah Haydel, who became the Bobcats’ first FBS First-Team All-American return specialist. Haydel ranked third nationally in combined kick return yardage and was one of only two FBS players to return a kickoff and punt for touchdowns in his first season as a returner.

The Bobcat offense was also stellar in 2020, increase its rushing output by nearly 65 percent from the previous season and averaged 369.7 yards of total offense and 27.7 points per game.

Prior to Texas State, Whitworth spent four seasons at Portland State where he served as special teams coordinator/running backs coach.



In his first season, he developed former wide receiver David Jones him into a 1,000-yard rusher as a running back while overseeing a Viking running game that accounted for over 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns.



As a special teams coordinator, he coached multiple all-conference performers, including two-time honoree in kicker Jonathan Gonzales.

Whitworth spent four seasons as Central Washington as special teams coordinator/running backs coach (2011-14), a year as the offensive coordinator at Montana Western (2010), after beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Idaho State in 2001.



After two seasons, he spent the next seven years (2003-09) as the special teams coordinator/recruiting coordinator for the Bengals.

During his playing career at Idaho State, Whitworth earned Honorable Mention All-Conference honors as a running back and kick returner. He earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and business finance in 2001.