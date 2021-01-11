WazzuWatch - FB: Draguicevich invited to NFLPA Bowl

Blessed to have been selected to play in the @NFLPABowl #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/pcBJB8s8pj

Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich has accepted an invitation to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl experience, which due to COVID-19 restrictions will be limited to virtual workouts, prospect education and seminars on Jan. 13 and 14.

"Although we will not hold our typical showcase, we are confident that our alternative approach – an innovative, virtual experience intended to educate, equip and empower participants — will still allow us to strategically engage with this year’s class of prospects as well as our stakeholders, broadcast partners and NFL club personnel while building toward a bigger, better experience for 2022 and beyond," the NFLPA Collegiate said in a statement release din November.

Draguicevich finished WSU's four-game regular season ranked third in the country and second in the Pac-12 in net punting with a 46.7 average, the highest punting average in WSU single-season history.



In just 19 punts, the redshirt-senior from Hutto, Texas put eight inside the 20 and recorded five of 50+ yards including a long of 78, the seventh-longest in WSU history.

Draguicevich, who is the first Cougar punter to receive first or second team honors since Jeff Banks earned second team accolades in 1997, finished his career with the best punting average (45.7) in Washington State history.