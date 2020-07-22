WazzuWatch - FB: Draguicevich named to Ray Guy Award Watch List

Congratulations to our 2020 Pre-Season Watch List punters! __ Nomination forms will be released to schools tomorrow. #rayguyaward #ourguys #ncfaa #RayGuyAward #augustasports #OurGuy2020 pic.twitter.com/dhxqLYih3B

Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich III was named to the 2020 Ray Guy Award Watch List, the Augusta Sports Council announced Wednesday.

Draguicevich III is one of 19 punters including two from the Pac-12 Conference named to the watch list for the award given to the nation’s top collegiate punter. The redshirt-senior was named to the same list prior to last season.

Draguicevich III, a Preseason All-Pac-12 Third Team selection by Phil Steele, averaged 45.1 yards-per-punt on 30 punts last season, good for second in the league and No. 16 in the country. The redshirt-senior from Hutto, Texas recorded 10 punts for 50+ yards, put 12 inside the 20 and had a long of 62.

The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Georgia native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy.



Among the statistics used to identify the winner is net punting average, number of times punt is downed or kicked out of bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned with particular emphasis placed on net punting average.



The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team's success.

The number of eligible candidates for this season will grow when the award opens nominations on July 23. The complete list of candidates will be released on Nov. 10.



In mid-November, the Ray Guy Award committee will meet to select the ten semifinalists, who will be announced on Nov. 24. A national body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the top three finalists to be announced on Dec. 2.

After the finalists are named, the voting body will cast ballots again to select the nation’s top punter. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN Dec. 10, 2020.