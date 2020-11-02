WazzuWatch - FB: DT McDougle enters transfer portal

2017 3-star DL Lamonte McDougle, who signed with #WVU and transferred to #Wazzu , is once again in the transfer portal. He had 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks with Cougars last year @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @WazzuWatch https://t.co/TR4cjGiiCv

Defensive tackle LaMonte McDougle, who transferred to Washington State from West Virginia prior to the 2018 season, previously indicated he had opted out of the 2020 season after contracting COVID-19 and dealing with his parents' health issues.

At the time, he left open the door to return in 2021. If he does, it won't be at Washington State.

McDougle, a native of Florida, has placed his name in the transfer portal, Rivals.com reported on Monday.

After sitting out the 2018 season per NCAA transfer rules, McDougle had 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one blocked kick in 13 games in 2019.