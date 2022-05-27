FB: Early TV schedule for Cougs announced

Four Washington State football games, three home and one road, have been picked as part of the Pac-12 Conference's 2022 early television selections, the conference announced Thursday.

The Pac-12 television selections cover the first three weeks of the season, along with selected games later in the year.

The Cougars will open their 2022 season Saturday, Sept. 3 hosting Idaho in Gesa Field. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be televised by the Pac-12 Network. The following week, Sept. 10, WSU will visit Wisconsin in a 12:30 p.m. PT contest, televised by FOX.

The third week of the season, Sept. 17, sees the Cougars conclude their nonconference schedule by hosting Colorado State in a 2 p.m. game televised by the Pac-12 Network.

The final early television selection is for the Thursday, Oct. 27 game against Utah. That contest, the first in the series hosted in Pullman since the 2018 season, is set for a 7 p.m. start time and will be televised by FS1.

The remaining home games not selected for TV during the early selections include Oregon (Sept. 24), California (Oct. 1), which will serve as homecoming on the Pullman campus. WSU hosts Arizona State (Nov. 12) as part of Family Weekend in Pullman while the Apple Cup against Washington (Nov. 26), serves as the final regular season game for the Cougars.

The remaining road contests include USC (Oct. 8), Oregon State (Oct. 15), Stanford (Nov. 5) and Arizona (Nov. 19).

While television selections for the first few weeks of the 2022 season have been made, as well as all Thursday and Friday games throughout the season, all remaining television game selections and start times, starting with week four (Sat., Sept. 24) and running through the final week of the regular season (Fri., Nov. 25 - Sat., Nov. 26) will be made 12- or six-days in advance.

ESPN will televise Pac-12 football on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ABC, while FOX Sports will air its games on FOX or FS1. Both network partners will simulcast selected games on ESPN Deportes and FOX Deportes.

Season tickets are on sale now online at wsucougars.com or by phone at 1-800-GO-COUGS. Home game mini-plans will go on sale Monday, June 13 and single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, July 18 for Cougar Athletic Fund (CAF) members and Monday, July 25 for the general public. Tickets to road contests will go on sale at the end of June.

2022 Washington State Football - Scheduled TV Games



Sept. 3 IDAHO, 6:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Sept. 10 at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. PT (FOX)

Sept. 17 COLORADO STATE, 2 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Oct. 27 UTAH* (Thur.), 7 p.m. (FS1)



Remainder of 2022 schedule is TBA re: television.

