FB: Freshman DE emerges as Cougs prepare for Utah battle in SLC

And a freshman shall lead them.

Through three games, freshman defensive lineman Andrew Edson leads Washington State in sacks (2.0) and tackles for loss (4.0). He also has one QB hurry and 1 fumble recovery.

Indeed, the graduate of Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, WA is off to a tremendous start with his college football career.

"You could see for a true freshman that he was physically and mentally ahead of the curve," WSU defensive ends coach A.J. Cooper said Wednesday. "He came in this summer at 245 pounds. When you give him coaching points either in the meeting room or on the field, he take sit to heart. He runs with it.

"He's a very disciplined guy in all facets of life. Did I think he would do the things he has done so far? Initially, no. But as fall camp progressed, you could see he had the ability to help the team early. For a young player, he has very good instincts. You have to be able to make split second decisions, and Andrew has that ability."

Saturday, Edson and the WSU defense will face a Utah offense that looks differenmt than it did a week ago. After losing the starting quarterback job to Cameron Rising, Baylor graduate transfer Charlie Brewer left the Utes program Tuesday.

Brewer was named Utah's starting quarterback at the end of fall camp and made three starts for the Utes. He totaled 484 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

But the Utes offense increasingly sputtered until Brewer was finally benched against San Diego State. He completed only 56% of his passes over his final two games and averaged just 4.8 yards per attempt.

Before transferring to Utah, Brewer threw for 9,700 yards and 25 touchdowns in four seasons at Baylor and led the Bears to the 2020 Sugar Bowl.

Creating an identity on offense is the biggest dilemma facing Utah entering Pac-12 play.

The Utes (1-2) head into their Pac-12 opener against Washington State (1-2, 0-1 Pac-12) on Saturday with a ton of question marks on that side of the ball. Utah ranks eighth in the league in total offense (372.3 yards per game) and scoring offense (29.3 points per game). The Utes put up gaudy numbers in a season-opening win over Weber State but struggled to extend drives in back-to-back losses to BYU and San Diego State.

Consistently moving the chains is essential in a league filled with potent offenses.

“That’s the most important question we have in our program right now,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “We haven’t really been as physical running the football as we anticipated we were going to be. We’re not throwing the football for as much production as we need to. We’re not throwing it badly, but we’re not getting out of it what we need to in order to win games.”

Rising could be a catalyst for helping the Utes reverse course.He replaced Brewer at quarterback late in the third quarter of Utah’s 33-31 loss to the Aztecs. He led a fourth-quarter comeback and helped the Utes score touchdowns on three straight drives to push the game into triple overtime. The redshirt sophomore threw for 153 yards and three touchdowns and added 46 yards on five carries.

Now Rising is the starter going forward. He’s confident Utah can still be a factor in the Pac-12.

“We got everything we need on this team right now,” Rising said. “Just need to make sure we go out there and play with swagger from the get go.”

Washington State faces its own quarterback dilemma. Jayden de Laura remains day-to-day after suffering an injury late in the first half in a 45-14 loss to USC. De Laura returned for a few second-half plays before backups Cammon Cooper and Victor Gabalis took over.

If he can’t go, Jarrett Guarantano could get the nod Saturday. Guarantano started the season opener against Utah State before missing the Cougars’ last two games with an injury.

After Washington State totaled just 87 yards against USC while De Laura was on the sidelines, the Cougars are concerned about keeping pace with Utah on both sides of the ball.

“They have a defense-minded head coach. They have a reputation of being physical, tough. They’ve got experienced playmakers on offense, too,” Washington State coach Nick Rolovich said. “You would assume they are considered a defense-minded team, but they are not opposed to being explosive and putting some points on the board.”

Why Washington State Will Win: Utah is having problems. The offense isn’t moving the chains – it’s a disaster on third downs – it’s not scoring when it gets its chances in the red zone, and it’s not controlling the tempo or the clock.

It’s got the guys on the lines and the veterans across the board, but the defense got run over by both BYU and San Diego State in losses. The running game isn’t working like it should, the run defense isn’t playing like it should, and the quarterback play is now a question mark with Charlie Brewer no longer with the Utes. Cameron Rising isn’t a bad option to take over, but this isn’t where Utah was supposed to be just three games into the season.

However …

Why Utah Will Win: Washington State is having problems.The offense isn’t moving the chains – it’s a disaster on third downs – it’s not scoring when it gets its chances in the red zone, and it’s not controlling the tempo or the clock. It’s having Utah’s issues, but at a bigger and different level.

Wazzu’s defense got lit up by USC’s passing game, Utah State had an almost perfect offensive balance, and Portland State was able to bomb away with its passing attack. This is the game for Utah to try being Utah. It needs to use its power on the offensive front, and there’s nothing for the defensive side to worry about from the Cougar running game.

STAYING AHEAD: Washington State’s loss to USC marked the fourth time in seven games under Rolovich that the Cougars squandered a double-digit lead. One of those times came against Utah last season. Utah rallied behind backup quarterback Drew Lisk to beat Washington State 45-28 after being down 28-7 at halftime. "It doesn’t matter who starts the fight,” Rolovich said. “We need to be better at finishing the fight.”

KICKING STRUGGLES: Utah’s Jadon Redding is enduring some uncharacteristic struggles after ranking high in the Pac-12 in multiple kicking categories last season. Redding went 8-of-8 on field goals and 17-of-17 on PATs a year ago. This season, he has missed a pair of PATs and a pair of field-goal attempts through his first three games.Whittingham believes Redding will get back on track. “He’s a mentally tough kid,” Whittingham said. “With kickers, you have to forget.”

TAKEAWAY SUCCESS: Creating turnovers has been an area of strength for Washington State this season. The Cougars rank second in the Pac-12 with seven total takeaways — four interceptions and three fumble recoveries — through three games. Washington State led the Pac-12 with eight forced fumbles a year ago.