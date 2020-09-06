WazzuWatch - FB: Freshman WR Pettway enters transfer portal

FB: Freshman WR Pettway enters transfer portal
2020 3-star WR Mike Pettway has entered the transfer portal before playing for #Wazzu; AL native @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @WazzuWatch https://t.co/3ckVxr29YY— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) September 6, 2020
Mike Pettway, we hardly knew you.
A February 2020 signee, Pettway has entered the transfer portal after just seven months with the Washington State program. He signed with WSU over offers from Indiana, Louisville, Mississippi State, Virginia and numerous Group of Five schools.
Pettway's departure is the latest blow for a suddenly thin Cougar wide receiver corps that has seen seven players exit since the end of last season: Tay Martin (transfer), Rodrick Fisher (transfer), Kassidy Woods (opt out), Dez Patmon (graduation), Easop Winston (graduation), Brandon Arconado (graduation) and Pettway.
Just like Martin, Pettway has an infant daughter back home in Alabaster, Ala. and she probably was a major factor in his decision to transfer to another school, likely closer to home.
"It's really special to me, one day she'll be able to look back and be like 'wow, my dad had me on his signing day,'"— Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) February 5, 2020
- @WARRIORNATION20 WR @MPettway17 signed with Washington State and had a special guest by his side... needless to say, she stole the show! 😍🏈 @coachmarkf pic.twitter.com/R287QnmGoI