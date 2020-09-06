WazzuWatch - FB: Freshman WR Pettway enters transfer portal

2020 3-star WR Mike Pettway has entered the transfer portal before playing for #Wazzu ; AL native @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @WazzuWatch https://t.co/3ckVxr29YY

Mike Pettway, we hardly knew you.

A February 2020 signee, Pettway has entered the transfer portal after just seven months with the Washington State program. He signed with WSU over offers from Indiana, Louisville, Mississippi State, Virginia and numerous Group of Five schools.



Pettway's departure is the latest blow for a suddenly thin Cougar wide receiver corps that has seen seven players exit since the end of last season: Tay Martin (transfer), Rodrick Fisher (transfer), Kassidy Woods (opt out), Dez Patmon (graduation), Easop Winston (graduation), Brandon Arconado (graduation) and Pettway.

Just like Martin, Pettway has an infant daughter back home in Alabaster, Ala. and she probably was a major factor in his decision to transfer to another school, likely closer to home.