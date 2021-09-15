FB: Graduate transfer safety emerges as significant contributor

Without much fanfare, sixth-year senior Tyrone Hill Jr. transferred to Washington State this past summer from Buffalo, where he spent the previous five seasons (2016-20).

Nonetheless, Hill has suddenly become an integral piece of WSU’s improving defense.

Hill started his first game as a Cougars last Saturday against Portland State and played 62 snaps at safety, finishing with a team-high 6 tackles.

“Some of the plays he made were plays a veteran player who has played in previous games over the last four years would make,” WSU safeties coach Mark Banker said Tuesday. “They were really headsy plays. We had a scrambler at quarterback. WE knew we had to (stay disciplined) once he started running around.

“Tyrone was patient in his initial responsibility, then showed up in the ultimate responsibility by going to the football. All in all, he was good considering this was his first game.”

Hill appeared in 39 games for Buffalo from 2017-20, ranking third on the Bulls in tackles in 2019 with 70. He led the team in pass breakups with 10.

Overall, the safeties and nickel spots played significantly better against Portland State than a week earlier in the loss to Utah State.

“There was a little more comfort,” Banker said. “Getting back on the field again. We got off to a slow start in the Utah State game, but it seemed like in this last game we were in the flow right away.

“We’re still trying to improve from a tackling standpoint. We missed too many tackles. But overall there’s a better understanding and better chemistry with the guys. We moved some guys around.”