FB: Green named to Rimington Award Watch List

Washington State redshirt-senior offensive lineman Brian Greene was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, the committee announced Friday.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. Since its inception, the award has raised over $4.8 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation.

The Rimington Trophy committee worked with ProFootballFocus to narrow down the watch list to the Top-40 centers in the country.



Greene earned All-Pac-12 Conference Honorable Mention after starting all four games at center last season. The Yakima, Wash. native made his first career start in the win at Oregon State, recorded a team-best four knockdown blocks against No. 11 Oregon, tallied a team-high six knockdown blocks at No. 20 USC and added three more in the season-finale at Utah.



Greene walked on and redshirted in 2017, appeared in five games in 2018 and all 13 games in 2019 before winning the starting center job in 2020.

