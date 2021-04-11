WazzuWatch - FB: Guarantano looks to keep improving in the run-and-shoot

When graduate transfer quarterback Jarrett Guarantano first arrived in Pullman in January, one aspect of the local landscape immediately caught his attention.

“Lot of hills,” Guarantano smiled during his first media session with reporters since joining the program following Saturday’s scrimmage inside the bubble.

“It’s very different. I’m from New Jersey, 10 minutes from New York City. So, I’ve gone from that to my other school (Tennessee) in the country and then I came here with a lot of hills. But I’ve really enjoyed it. I like this campus. The guys make it a lot more fun around here. Pullman has been very good to me so far.”

Guarantano had little experience with the run-and-shoot beyond watching Hawaii games when he was at Tennessee, but is steadily mastering the system.

“The run-and-shoot is a little tricky, but basically it’s just different footwork and different run actions,” Guarantano said. “I’ve enjoyed it so far.”

Guarantano was 8-for-8 for 115 yards throwing the football in Saturday’s scrimmage, but he was the first to insist afterwards that he still has a lot to learn about the run-and-shoot between now and the Sept. 4 season opener against Utah State at Martin Stadium.

“Overall, an OK day,” Guarantano said. “Obviously, there’s a lot to work on and a lot of growth that must be done with myself and the offense. We’ve taken the approach as an offense that everyday we want to get better at one thing. Today was a good chance to be out there against a defense with no coaches on the field and get some live reps. It was a good learning experience. Overall, I was happy with the offense’s performance.”

Besides trying to learn the run-and-shot, Guarantano is also taking the necessary steps to becoming a team leader. He grew up in New Jersey and just spent the last four years in the hills of eastern Tennessee, so coming to the Palouse from the eastern time zone has presented some challenges from a leadership perspective.

“I’ve come across the country to a completely different place,” Guarantano said. “The guys are different in locker rooms. I’m an east coast guy. When I come to the west coast, there are a lot of guys from this side of the country. Honestly, it was a little weird (at the beginning).

“I came in with the idea I wanted to make relationships first and over time get to know the guys better and resume a leadership role. It’s not easy going into a locker room and saying, ‘I’m going to be the big man here.” You have to show the guys how hard you’re willing to work.”

Who were the first players Guarantano started to build a relationship with? Running back Max Borghi and center Brian Greene.

“Those guys helped a little bit with the transition,” Guarantano said. “This is an older team, so there isn’t too much of an age gap. It was nice for those guys to hit me up as soon as I committed here.”

Guarantano, who threw for 6,174 yards and 38 touchdowns in 41 games at Tennessee, had multiple offensive coordinators and quarterback coaches with the Vols, and so far he’s enjoying his relationship with WSU quarterbacks coach Craig Stutzmann.

“I’ve had a bunch of quarterbacks coaches and a bunch of offensive coordinators,” Guarantano said. “He’s definitely one of my favorites. I first met him in the middle of January, so everyday I’m getting more comfortable with him and Coach Rolovich.

“I enjoy how hard he is on me as well as he’s trying to teach me the ropes, so sometimes he’s lenient with some things. I really appreciate his coaching style.”

