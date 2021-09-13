FB: Harris named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Washington State kick returner/punt returner Travell Harris was named the Pac-12 Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Harris earns his second career conference weekly accolade after recording 188 all-purpose yards including a 50-yard kickoff return and a career-long 22-yard punt return, both set up touchdown drives for the Cougars in the 44-24 win over Portland State. The redshirt-senior also caught six passes for 80 yards including two for touchdowns (19, 13). Harris’ 50-yard kickoff return was his seventh career kick return of 40-plus yards.

The Tampa, Fla. native earned his first Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week award back in 2018 after his 100-yard kickoff return against Eastern Washington.

Harris enters the week with school records in kick returns (69) and kick return yards (1,745) and owns the 10th-most career all-purpose yards (3,194) in WSU history.

