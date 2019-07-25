WR/KR Travell Harris has been named to the @hornungaward Watch List! Link | https://t.co/OM9qpXfN7w #GoCougs | @_THarris1 pic.twitter.com/7JTIZqJHKm

Washington State redshirt-sophomore wide receiver and kick returner Travell Harris was named to the 2019 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, the Louisville Sports Communication announced Thursday.

Harris is one of 44 players named to the award watch list given to the most versatile player in major college football. Former running back Jamal Morrow was last named to the same watch list prior to the 2017 season.

As a redshirt-freshman last season, Harris earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention as a kick returner after leading the conference in kick return average (27.6), good for sixth-best in the country.



The Tampa, Fla. native recorded six kick returns of 30+ yards in 2018 and picked up Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors after returning a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown against Eastern Washington.



As a receiver, Harris caught 27 passes for 309 yards and one touchdown and also earned Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention after posting a 3.29 cumulative GPA last fall.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung, the Golden Boy The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville on March 4, 2020.