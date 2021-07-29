FB: Harris named to Hornung Award Watch List

Washington State redshirt senior wide receiver/kick returner Travell Harris was named to the 2021 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday.

Harris is among 57 players, including five from the Pac-12 Conference, up for the award presented annually to the most versatile player in major college football. The Tampa, Fla. native was named to the same watch list prior to the last two seasons.

Harris is a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, earning honorable mention in a shortened 2020 season after finishing fifth in the league in all-purpose yards-per-game (146.5), seventh in catches (29) and receiving yards-per-game (85.0) and was No. 11 with four total touchdowns.



Harris led the Cougars with seven plays of 20+ yards, six receiving and one rushing, and enters 2021 second in WSU history with 66 career kickoff returns, two away from the record, and with a WSU-record 1,639 career kick return yards.

In 2019, Harris earned Associated Press All-Pac-12 second-team honors after catching 47 passes for 536 yards and five touchdowns and was rated the top kickoff returner in the Pac-12 and second-best in the country by ProFootballFocus College.



Harris averaged 23.4 yards-per-return, recorded five returns of 30+ yards with a long of 83 and was eighth in the Pac-12 in all-purpose yards (102.5).

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) to the most versatile player in major college football. The Award was created by the LSC in January 2010 with the support of the Golden Boy himself, Paul Hornung, a native and lifelong resident of Louisville and member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.