WazzuWatch - FB: Hector named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

For the second straight week, a Washington State Cougar has earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week accolades after defensive back Ayden Hector was selected for the award, the conference office announced Monday.

Hector joins quarterback Jayden de Laura to earn Pac-12 Freshman weekly honors after de Laura received the award following the week one win at Oregon State.

Hector picked up the accolade after recording four tackles, two fumble recoveries and his first career interception against No. 11 Oregon this past Saturday. Hector corralled all three takeaways for the Cougar defense against Ducks on three straight series in the first half.

The Seattle native, who joined WSU in October as a walk-on, enters the week leading the Pac-12 with a pair of fumble recoveries and tied for fifth on the team with eight tackles.