FB: Jackson added to 2021 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Washington State wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. was added to the 2021 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday.



Jackson Jr. joins running back Max Borghi was named to the same watch list prior to the season.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.



As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver.

Jackson Jr. entered the week fourth in the Pac-12 Conference with 49 receptions, second with 658 receiving yards and 73.1 receiving yards-per-game, tied for fourth with five touchdown receptions and second in the league with 11 catches for 20+yards.



The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native caught two touchdowns in the win at California, had nine catches in the win over Oregon State, had a touchdown grab in the win over Stanford and caught eight passes for a career-high 139 yards with a 45-yard touchdown catch in the win at Arizona State.

Receivers are frequently added to the watch list as their season performances dictate. Actual, not potential, performance is the basis for inclusion on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.