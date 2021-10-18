FB: Jackson honored by P12 for second time

Washington State EDGE Brennan Jackson earned his second Pac-12 Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week accolade of the season following the win over Stanford, the conference office announced Monday.

Jackson recorded a season-high six tackles including one sack and recovered the game-ending fumble in the win Stanford, WSU’s third-straight conference win and fifth straight victory over the Cardinal.



Jackson tallied three tackles in the fourth quarter including a sack with under four minutes remaining and later pounced on a fumble in the final seconds after Quinn Roff sacked the Stanford quarterback.

The redshirt-junior from Temecula, Calif. earned the same accolade after making four tackles and a sack in the win at California earlier in the season.



Jackson enters the week with 26 tackles including 3.5 tackles-for-loss with 2.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Jackson is WSU’s fifth Pac-12 weekly accolade of the season; Travell Harris (ST, Portland State), Jackson (DL, at Cal), George Hicks III (DEF, Oregon State) and Liam Ryan (OL, Oregon State), matching the 2019 total.