FB: Jayden de Laura enters transfer portal
Days after Washington State hosted elite FCS quarterback Cameron Ward on an official visit, starting QB Jayden de Laura has entered the transfer portal.His decision means WSU's top three quarterbac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news