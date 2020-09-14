WazzuWatch - FB: Key piece of Cougs DL enters transfer portal

Another Washington State player expected to make a major contribution this upcoming season - whenever it is played - is leaving the program

Sophomore defensive lineman Cosmas Kwete, who appeared in 11 games and made 20 tackles with two TFL in 2019, has entered the transfer portal, Rivals.com reported late Monday afternoon.

An hour or so later, Kwete posted this on Twitter: "My time at Washington State University has come to an end. . .happiness and success will find me at my future home."



Kwete and his family relocated to Arizona in May 2016 from a refugee camp near Zimbabwe. Kwete played mainly rugby growing up and had to learn from scratch how to play football when he got to the United States.

Kwete finished his freshman season strong by compiling four tackles against Air Force in the Cheez-It Bowl.

