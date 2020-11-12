WazzuWatch - FB: Kickoff time for Apple Cup announced

The @Boeing Apple Cup will kick off at 7:30 pm on @espn as part of ESPN’s Thanksgiving Friday! #GoCougs | #LetsRoll https://t.co/R3V5wZOBSZ pic.twitter.com/9rA2Xvjxgl

The 2020 Apple Cup will have a different feel this season with no fans allowed in the stands at Martin Stadium.

But the rivalry game should still be packed with plenty of emotion and energy, especially now that Nick Rolovich has placed special emphasis on the game since being named WSU head coach in January.



The latest edition of the Apple Cup will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT on Black Friday (Nov. 27). The game will be nationally televised by ESPN as part of a Black Friday tripleheader on the network.

WSU hosts Oregon late Saturday afternoon (Fox, 4 p.m. PT) and travels to Stanford on Nov. 21 before the Apple Cup.

