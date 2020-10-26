WazzuWatch - FB: Kickoff time for Nov. 7 opener at Oregon State announced

Our 2020 Season Opener will kick off at 7:30 pm on @FS1 in Corvallis! #GoCougs | #letsroll pic.twitter.com/KbX1aC6oWP



Kickoff time for Washington State's 2020 season opener at Oregon State (and the first game of the Nick Rolovich Era) has been set. The Cougars and Beavers will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. PT with FS1 broadcasting the game.

Here is the entire Pac-12 schedule for the opening Saturday:



Pac-12 Football Schedule (Sat. Nov. 7)



Arizona State at USC, 9 a.m. (Fox)



Arizona at Utah, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)

UCLA at Colorado, 4:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

Stanford at Oregon, 4:30 p.m. (ABC)



Washington State at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Washington at California, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

(All Times Pacific)

