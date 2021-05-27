FB: Kickoff times for first three games announced

Six Washington State football games, five home and one road, have been picked as part of the Pac-12 Conference's 2021 early television selections, the conference announced Thursday.



The Pac-12 television selections cover the first three weeks of the season, along with selected games later in the year.



The Cougars will open their 2021 season on Saturday, Sept. 4 hosting Utah State in Martin Stadium. Game time is set for 8 p.m. and will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.



The following week, Sept. 11, WSU will host Portland State in a 3 p.m. contest, also televised by the Pac-12 Network.

The third week of the season sees the Cougars open Pac-12 play by hosting USC (Sept. 18) in a 12:30 p.m. game televised by FOX.

October 16 sees the Cougar host Stanford as part of Family Weekend in Pullman. Gametime will be determined at a later date and the contest will be televised on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Washington State’s game in Pullman against Arizona, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19, will kick off at 6 p.m. and be televised by the Pac-12 Network.



The final TV selection is for the Apple Cup against Washington. is set for Friday, Nov. 26 in Seattle. The game will be televised by FOX or FS1 and a kick time will be announced later this fall. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. or 5 p.m.



The remaining home games not selected for TV during the early selections include Oregon State (Oct. 9, Homecoming) and Stanford (Oct. 16, Family Weekend).



WSU hosts BYU in the final nonconference game of the season (Oct. 23), completing three straight home games for the Cougars.

The remaining road contests include Utah (Sept. 25), California (Oct. 2), Arizona State (Oct. 30) and Oregon (Nov. 13). Kickoff times for those games will be announced later.

While television selections for the first three weeks of the 2021 season have been made, as well as all non-Saturday throughout the season, all remaining television game selections and start times, starting with week four (Sat., Sept. 25) and running through the final week of the regular season (Sat., Nov. 27) will be made 12- or six-days in advance.

ESPN will televise Pac-12 football on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ABC, while FOX Sports will air its games on FOX or FS1. Both network partners will simulcast selected games on ESPN Deportes and FOX Deportes.

Cougar fans interested in 2021 Football tickets can complete the ticket interest form and a representative will contact you. If you have any other question, contact the Athletic Ticket Office by email at athletictickets@wsu.edu or through Webchat.