Four Washington State football games, two at Martin Stadium and two road contests, have been picked as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Thursday.

The Pac-12 television selections cover the first three weeks of the season, along with selected games later in the year.

The Cougars will open their 2019 season Saturday, Aug. 31 against New Mexico State in Martin Stadium. Game time is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised by the Pac-12 Network. The following week WSU will host Northern Colorado at 2 p.m., the game also televised by the Pac-12 Network. Both the New Mexico State and Northern Colorado games will mark the first meeting against the Cougars.

The Cougars conclude their 2019 nonconference schedule at Houston, Friday, Sept. 13, as part of the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will kick at 6:15 p.m. PT (8:15 p.m. CT) and be broadcast on ESPN.

WSU holds a 2-1 advantage in the series and will meet for the first time since the 1988 Aloha Bowl when Washington State won 24-22.

The lone remaining TV selection was for the Apple Cup against Washington, which is set for the Friday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. in Seattle. The game will be televised by FOX or FS1.

While television selections for the first three weeks of the 2019 season have been made, as well as all Thursday and Friday games throughout the season, all remaining television game selections and start times, starting with week four (Sat., Sept. 21) and running through the final week of the regular season (Sat., Nov. 30) will be made 12- or six-days in advance.

The remaining home games not selected for TV during the early selections include UCLA (Sept. 21), while Colorado comes to Pullman for an Oct. 19 matchup, which will also be Homecoming Weekend on the WSU campus. The annual Dad’s Weekend matchup will feature WSU against Stanford Nov. 16 followed by the home finale one week later when WSU hosts Oregon State Nov. 23.

The remaining road contests include Utah (Sept. 28), Arizona State (Oct. 12), Oregon (Oct. 26) and California (Nov. 9).

2019 WASHINGTON STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Aug. 31 NEW MEXICO STATE 7 p.m. (P12 Network)

Sept. 7 NORTHERN COLORADO 2 p.m. (P12 Network)



Sept. 13 at Houston 6:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 21 UCLA* TBA

Sept. 28 at Utah* TBA

Oct. 12 at Arizona State* TBA

Oct. 19 COLORADO* TBA (Homecoming)

Oct. 26 at Oregon* TBA

Nov. 9 at California* TBA

Nov. 16 STANFORD* TBA (Dad’s Weekend)

Nov. 23 OREGON STATE* TBA

Nov. 29 at Washington* 1 p.m. (FOX or FS1)

(All Times Pacific)

