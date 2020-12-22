WazzuWatch - FB: Lucas, Draguicevich headline Cougs' All-Pac 12 honorees

Eleven Washington State Cougars received All-Pac-12 Conference honors led by second-team selections right tackle Abraham Lucas and punter Oscar Draguicevich III, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Nine Cougars received All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention; wide receiver Renard Bell, center Brian Greene, wide receiver Travell Harris, defensive back Daniel Isom, edge Brennan Jackson, kick Blake Mazza, left tackle Liam Ryan, defensive back Jaylen Watson and linebacker Jahad Woods.

Lucas earns his third straight second-team selection after starting all four games at right tackle for the Cougars who finished third in the league in passing offense while also rushing for eight touchdowns in just four games.

Draguicevich III earns his first career all-conference honor after finishing the regular season third in the country and second in the Pac-12 with a 46.7 average, the highest punting average in WSU single-season history.



In just 19 punts, redshirt-senior from Hutto, Texas put eight inside the 20 and recorded five of 50+ yards including a long of 78, the seventh-longest in WSU history.

Draguicevich III, the first Cougar punter to receive first or second team honors since Jeff Banks earned second team accolades in 1997, finished his career with the best punting average (45.7) in Washington State history.

He announced earlier this week that he will declare for the 2021 NFL Draft and give up his final year of eligibility.



Bell earns his first career All-Pac-12 honor after finishing the regular season tied for fourth in the conference with 33 catches and third in receiving yards-per-game (84.3) to go along with two touchdown catches.



Harris earns his second career all-conference honor and first since earning honorable mention as a kick returner in 2018. The redshirt-junior was seventh in the Pac-12 with 29 catches, second with 85.0 receiving yards-per-game and with a team-best four total touchdowns (3 rec, 1 rush).

Isom earns his first career all-conference honor after leading the Cougars with 32 tackles while starting all four games at free safety. Jackson earns his first career All-Pac-12 accolade after finishing second on the team with 3.5 tackles-for-loss and tied for the team-lead with 1.5 sacks including one forced fumble.

Mazza earns his second straight all-conference accolade after receiving first-team honors last season. The redshirt-junior went a perfect 4-for-4 on field goal attempts and tied for the team-lead with 24 points.



Ryan earns his first career All-Pac-12 honor after starting all four games at left tackle for the Cougars who finished third in the league in passing offense while also rushing for eight touchdowns in just four games.

Watson earns his first career all-league honor after making 13 tackles including one for loss, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in just three games.



Woods is an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection for the third straight season after making 31 tackles, a team-high 4.5 tackles for loss including one sack, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one interception.

