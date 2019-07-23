Washington State redshirt sophomore right tackle Abraham Lucas was named to the 2019 Outland Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday.

Lucas is one of 12 players from the Pac-12 Conference named to the award watch list given to the top interior lineman in college football. Former Cougar left guard Cody O’Connell earned the same honor prior to the 2017 season.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Lucas started all 13 games at right tackle and earned Freshman All-America honors from the USA Today and The Athletic and also garnered All-Pac-12 second-team accolades. The Everett, Wash. native was rated the No. 14 offensive tackle in the country and second-best pass-blocking tackle in 2018 by ProFootballFocus.com.

The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since.



The recipient of the 74th Outland Trophy will be announced during ESPN's The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12, live from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the NFID Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee on Jan. 15, 2020. Up to eight semifinalists will be named on Nov. 20 in Omaha and three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 25.