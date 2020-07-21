WazzuWatch - FB: Lucas named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Washington State right tackle Abraham Lucas was named to the 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday.

Lucas is one of 85 interior linemen (offense and defense) named to the watch list for the award given to the nation’s top interior lineman. The redshirt-junior received the same recognition prior to the 2019 season.

Lucas, a two-time All-Pac-12 Conference second-team selection, started all 13 games at right tackle last season and was rated the best pass-blocking offensive tackle in the country by ProFootballFocus College.



Lucas, who earned Freshman All-America honors by the USA Today in 2018, was rated the fourth-best overall offensive tackle in the country by PFF College last season and earned a Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week honor following the win over Oregon State where he played every offensive snap and did not allow a sack in 70 pass attempts that saw WSU throw for 606 yards and six touchdowns.

The Outland Trophy, now in its 75th year, is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since.



Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.

The recipient of the 75th Outland Trophy will be announced in early December. The official presentation to the winner will be made in Omaha, Neb., at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee, scheduled for Jan. 13, 2021. Watch list candidates may be added or removed during the season.

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.