FB: Lucas named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Washington State right tackle Abraham Lucas was named to the 2021 Outland Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday.

Lucas is one of 80 interior linemen (offense and defense) named to the watch list for the award given to the nation’s top interior lineman. The redshirt senior received the same recognition prior to the last two seasons.

Lucas, a three-time All-Pac-12 Conference second-team selection, started all four games at right tackle for the Cougars in 2020 and was rated the fourth-best offensive tackle in the country by ProFootballFocus College.



The Everett, Wash. native started all 13 games at right tackle in 2019 and was rated the best pass-blocking offensive tackle in the country by PFF College.



Lucas, who earned Freshman All-America honors by the USA Today in 2018, was rated the fourth-best overall offensive tackle in the country by PFF College last season and earned a Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week honor following the win over Oregon State where he played every offensive snap and did not allow a sack in 70 pass attempts that saw WSU throw for 606 yards and six touchdowns.

The Outland Trophy, now in its 75th year, is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo.



An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.

The 2021 season continues a celebration of the award's 75th anniversary and the watch list presents a talented field of players to accompany three returning FWAA All-Americans.



The recipient of the 2021 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 12, 2022.