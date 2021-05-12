WazzuWatch - FB: Lucas plans to patiently prepare for the NFL

Washington State right tackle Abraham Lucas could see his patience pay handsome dividends a year from now.

Some NFL Draft analysts thought Lucas would declare for the 2021 draft after WSU’s shortened fall season, but he surprised many by announcing he would return to college for his redshirt senior year.

Why the 6-foot-7, 319-pound Lucas decided to return to Pullman rather than join an NFL franchise and earn a hefty paycheck has more to do with the mental side of the game rather than the physical side.

“Ultimately, I made the choice myself,” Lucas said. “I didn’t let anybody influence it. I just felt like I wasn’t ready (for the NFL). I thought there was more I could learn. Physically, I’m a big guy, but it’s all about what you do between your ears that will take you far.

“I don’t yet have all the pieces I want to have. I’m very happy with the decision I made. I don’t regret it. At the time, I was being pulled in both directions. There are pros and cons for both sides.”

Improving mentally translates into watching plenty of film this summer.

“I figured this year would be great to hit the film harder than I ever have, especially this summer,” Lucas said. “That’s going to be my point of emphasis. Getting on the board, write stuff down and call fronts (is what I will do). Calling fronts isn’t necessarily what I do from the right tackle spot, but to know that will be extremely helpful.”

Lucas knows the NFL will be waiting when he’s ready. Had he declared for the 201, he would have likely been a Day 2 pick. Currently, some draft analysts project him as a first-rounder in 2022.

“I’ll still have an opportunity (in the NFL), God willing,” Lucas said. “This opportunity could change my life in ways I could never imagine.”

The Pro Football Network projects Lucas as one of the top five offensive tackles available for the 2022 Draft.

“Lucas already has 30 starts at right tackle, but the further experience should help secure his place in the top offensive tackles for the 2022 NFL Draft, PFN wrote recently. “Having bulked up by almost 60 pounds since arriving at Washington State, he already has an NFL-ready frame at 6’7″ and 319 pounds.

“He’s put that frame to excellent use, too, establishing himself as one of the best pass-protecting tackles in the nation. Athletic and intelligent, if Lucas can improve his performance as a run blocker over the fall, he could easily force his way into first-round consideration.”

Lucas will likely be one of several WSU players taken in next year’s draft. Running back Max Borghi and LT Liam Ryan should also hear their names called, and possibly others.

Because the run-pass ratio in the run-and-shoot is much closer to 50-50 than the passing-dominated Air Raid, Lucas and the rest of the WSU offensive line should see plentiful opportunities to enhance their run-blocking skills.

“Based on what I’ve seen on film, we’re improving,” Lucas said. “I’ve gotten a lot better at run-blocking. It’s not something we did a whole lot of with the Air Raid, so there wasn’t much room to grow. This spring was very productive.”