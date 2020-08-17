WazzuWatch - FB: Martin enters transfer portal

Washington State wide receiver Tay Martin has placed his name into the transfer portal, Rivals.com reported Monday morning.

Like dozens of other college football players forgoing the 2020 season, Martin's decision is understandable considering the uncertainty surrounding the Pac-12 playing in the spring, and his likely desire to spend the months of January, February and March preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Martin, a native of Houma, La., signed with WSU in February 2017. Over the last three seasons Martin has caught 143 passes for 1,615 yards and 18 touchdowns. He caught a career high 69 passes for 685 yards in 2018.

Martin posted a video on Twitter late Sunday night of his best catches as a Cougar accompanied by three words: "To Be Continued." He is believed to be the first Pac-12 player to enter the transfer portal since the conference postponed the 2020 season.