FB: Martin Stadium at 100 percent capacity for 2021 season

Washington State announced Tuesday that in accordance with state and local guidelines, Cougar football home games will be at 100 percent capacity for the 2021 season.



The Cougars will open their season Saturday, Sept. 4 against Utah State.

Deposits are now being accepted for new football season ticket orders for 2021, as well as 2021 3-game mini plans. Fans will be able to utilize our 3D Select-A-Seat technology when picking their seats. All deposits will be applied towards the cost of football season tickets during the Select-A-Seat Process that runs through June 25.

Additional key dates for Cougar Football fans are as follows:

July 12 – Group tickets on sale

July 19 – Single-game presale for CAF Members and current football season ticket holders

July 26 – Single-game general public tickets on sale.

Fans with additional questions can contact the Athletic Ticket Office by email at athletictickets@wsu.edu or through Webchat.

Washington State athletics will continue to follow all university, Pac-12, local and state guidelines related to health and safety measures.

2021 Washington State Football Home Schedule

Sept. 4 - UTAH STATE, 8 p.m. (P12 Network)

Sept. 11 - PORTLAND STATE, 3 p.m. (P12 Network)

Sept. 18 - USC*, 12:30 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 9 - OREGON STATE*, TBD

Oct. 16 - STANFORD*, TBD (ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU)

Oct. 23 - BYU, TBD

Nov. 19 - ARIZONA*, 6 p.m. (P12 Network)