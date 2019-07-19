Washington State senior center Frederick Mauigoa was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, the Rimington Trophy Committee announced Friday.

Mauigoa is one of 80 centers in the country named to the watch list for the award given to the season's most outstanding center in Division I college football. Mauigoa received the same preseason recognition prior to the 2018 season.

Mauigoa earned All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention last season after starting all 13 games at center and blocked for the nation's top passing offense. The Cougar offensive line blocked for 24 rushing touchdowns, allowed the eighth-fewest sacks in the country and was one of 10 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's best offensive line.



The American Samoa native has started 25 straight games at center for the Cougars.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. Since its inception, the seventeen-year old award has raised over $4.2 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.



Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy's only two-time winner as the nation's finest college interior lineman. For more on the Rimington Trophy and a list of past recipients, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com.

While more than a dozen All-America teams are selected annually, the Rimington Trophy committee uses these three prestigious teams to determine a winner: Walter Camp Foundation (WCF), Sporting News (SN) and the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).



Because the selectors of these three All-America teams can place centers in a "mix" of offensive linemen that includes guards and tackles, their 11-man first teams can often have two centers. The Rimington Trophy committee's policy is to count all players that play primarily the center position for their respective teams as centers, even though they may be listed as guards or tackles on the All- America teams.

The center with the most first team votes will be determined the winner. If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy committee.



The winner will be recognized at the Rimington Trophy Presentation at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, January 18, 2020.