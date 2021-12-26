FB: Miami pulls out of the Sun Bowl; Status of game uncertain

The 2021 football season is officially over for the Miami Hurricanes after the team announced it will not take part of their bowl game due to COVID-19 protocols.

The 'Canes were scheduled to play in Friday's Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas against Washington State, but announced Sunday they are unable to play.

“We are extremely disappointed that our football team will be unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl,” Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Strawley said. “This team worked hard all season to earn a bowl invitation and my heart goes out to our student-athletes, especially our seniors."

Miami went into COVID-19 protocols last Tuesday. The Hurricanes did not say how many players or coaches are currently dealing with virus-related issues. The team was scheduled to resume bowl practice in earnest this week after taking last week off for finals.

“We regret the impact this has on the Washington State program and their postseason experience," Strawley said. "We are grateful for their support as an Atlantic Coast Conference bowl partner.”

Miami finishes the season with a 7-5 record, including wins in five of their last six games under former head coach Manny Diaz. He was replaced in early December by former 'Canes player and Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal.