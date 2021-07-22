FB: No Vax, No On-Site P12 Media Day for Rolovich; Players for P12 MD Named

The Pac-12 implemented a rule requiring all coaches and players attending next week's Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles must be vaccinated in order to participate on site.

For Nick Rolovich, that's a problem.

Rolovich, in a statement released Wednesday, acknowledged he had "elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private." As a result, he will participate in Pac-12 Media Day remotely at 9:20 a.m. PT on July 27.

Seniors Max Borghi and Jahad Woods will be the player representatives for the Cougars. The day-long event will begin with opening remarks from Commissioner George Kliavkoff at 8 a.m. PT

WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun released the following statement regarding the impact of Rolovich's decision not to get vaccinated on the upcoming Pac-12 Football Media Day:

“Coach Rolovich and I have had multiple conversations regarding his decision not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. While WSU has a vaccination mandate, there are policies and procedures for employees to follow who are not vaccinated. As a department, we will continue to educate our student-athletes, staff and coaches on the benefits of vaccinations and do all that we can to protect the health and safety of those in our charge.”

HOBBS NOMINATED FOR GOOD HANDS TEAM: Washington State senior defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs was named a nominee for the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association announced. Sports information directors – from divisions across the nation – nominated 109 student-athletes with stories of exemplary community service, alongside their academic dedication and impact on and off the field.

Hobbs, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been a mainstay on the Cougars' defensive line the past two seasons, starting 11 of WSU's 17 games. In that time, he collected 21 tackles, including 6.5 tackles-for-loss and two sacks. A double major in digital technology and culture as well as fine arts with a 3.85 GPA, Hobbs has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 8 First Team, earned the 2021 WSU Top-10 Senior Award and this year received the DTC Outstanding Senior Award.

Hobbs is actively involved in numerous groups off the field, including being a representative on the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Leadership Team (SALT) and a graphic designer for the Cougar Athletic Fund (CAF). He is also active on campus serving on the student-athlete advisory committee (SAAC) and leading WSU's Black Student-Athlete Association (BSAA) as a member of the executive board.