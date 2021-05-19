FB: Pac-12 eliminates intra-conference transfer rule

Supporting recommendations from the Pac-12 Council, the Conference’s CEO Group approved a number of measures at its annual spring meeting on Monday.



Among the actions taken by the presidents and chancellors of Pac-12 institutions were votes to provide student-athletes enhanced flexibility in deciding where to study and compete, and to increase their involvement in the Pac-12’s official governance process.

“The Pac-12 mission is to develop the next generation of leaders in academics and athletics,” said Michael Schill, Pac-12 CEO Group Chair and University of Oregon President. “Providing student-athletes with more flexibility in choosing their path and greater representation in the Pac-12 governance process strengthens our commitment to achieving that mission.”

Elimination of Pac-12 Intraconference Transfer Rule: The unanimous decision removes the requirement that all undergraduate transfers within the Conference serve one academic year in residence at their new institution before being permitted to compete.



Moving forward, the eligibility of intraconference transfers will be governed by NCAA legislation. The decision is effective immediately for all transfers entering their second Conference institution in the fall of 2021 and only applies the first time an undergraduate student-athlete decides to transfer.