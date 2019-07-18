Excited to watch Dez and the rest of the Cougar Offense this Fall! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/u2fkmjJLIT

Washington State senior wide receiver Dezmon Patmon was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Thursday.

Patmon is one of six Pac-12 Conference wide receivers named to the watch list for the award given to the season’s most outstanding FBS receiver in college football. The last Cougar wideout named to the same preseason watch list was Gabe Marks prior to the 2016 season.

Patmon had a breakout season as a junior in 2018, catching 61 passes for a team-high 816 yards, good for eighth in the Pac-12 Conference, and also caught five touchdown passes. The San Diego native averaged a team-best 13.4 yards-per-catch, recorded three 100-yard games (Utah, at Stanford, at Colorado) and tied for the team lead with 11 receptions of 20+yards. In the Alamo Bowl win over Iowa State, Patmon caught six passes for 76 yards including a nine-yard touchdown catch.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the season's outstanding FBS receiver in college football. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver.

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., will announce the ten Biletnikoff Award semifinalists on November 18, 2019, following the vote by the distinguished members of the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee.



The three finalists will be declared, following another vote, on November 25, 2019. The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on December 12, 2019, at the College Football Hall of Fame on The Home Depot College Football Awards presented by Gildan to be broadcast 7-9 p.m. (EST) on ESPN.

