FB: Punter Haberer named Freshman All-American

Washington State punter Nick Haberer was named to the 2021 FWAA Freshman All-America Team, the Football Writers Association of America announced Monday.

Haberer is WSU’s first Freshman All-American since safety Jalen Thompson and running back James William each earned Freshman All-America honors in 2016.

Haberer punted 52 times for 2,225 yards, averaged 42.8 yards-per-punt with 14 punts inside the 20 and five of 50+yards including a long of 60.



The native of Sunshine Coast, Queensland, Australia was second in the Pac-12 in hang time (4.12) and tied for second in the league with 23 punts fair caught.



Haberer is the sixth Australian to earn Freshman All-America honor from the FWAA, all of whom are punters.

The panel of nationally-prominent college football experts from the FWAA membership represented each of the FBS conferences along with independents in the selecting the team.