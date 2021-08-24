FB: QB battle finally narrowed to two

The battle to become Washington State’s starting quarterback for the season opener against Utah State is down to two.

Nick Rolovich announced after practice today that graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano and sophomore Jayden de Laura are the two quarterbacks still standing. Left out? Cammon Cooper.

“We’re down to Jayden and Jarrett right now,” Rolovich said. “Cammon did a lot of great things. I think Cam can still help us win. He’s still a big part of this and still getting reps. Right now, we’re down to focusing on Jarrett and Jayden.”

Guarantano has been consistent and steady with his practice performances, Rolovich said, while de Laura “can make some fantastic plays.”

“Both performed well with pressure leading people in the scrimmage on Saturday,” Rolovich said. “But our players better prepare for multiple guys. Not that we’ll play multiple guys in a game yet, but we have guys who can play the position for us. They’ll follow any of the guys we put out there.

“I have a feeling this will continue for a long time. They are staying on each other’s heels. Just because you take the first snap doesn’t mean you’ll take the second snap. So, we have to stay ready and everybody has to prepare like they’re the starter.”

Adding walk-on Victor Gabalis to the equation, Rolovich said he firmly believes WSU “has four quarterbacks who can win in this offense.” Rolovich said freshman QB Xavier Ward “has shown a late push of development.”

NOTES:

-- Defensively, Rolovich says the Cougs are deeper and have a greater knowledge of the system at several positions. “We’re more productive in the interior of the D-Line,” he said. “Some guys have stepped up at linebacker we can count on. In the secondary, we have a bunch of guys we think can go out there and play. The competition has been high and the investment is high. There’s a chip on the shoulder of the defense, which I’m OK with.”

-- C.J. Moore and Domovan Ollie are still battling for one of the starting jobs at outside receiver, although both will likely play. “I like the development of depth at the receiver position,” Rolovich said.

-- Another important question for the offensive staff: How do you get all the running backs enough touches to keep everybody happy?