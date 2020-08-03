WazzuWatch - FB: Rolovich issues statement after P12 Unity Group uproar

Column on Pac-12 Player movement, which should be applauded for idealism, safety and equality initiatives. What does it mean? The college sports landscape is changing quickly and indelibly, with NIL and transfer rules amplifying athlete voices. https://t.co/EYI3PkGXLL

Below is a statement from Washington State University Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich:

“I spoke with Kassidy Woods in a private phone conversation last Saturday afternoon. This was before the #WeAreUnited group had released its letter of concerns. Kassidy informed me he was opting out of this season for health and safety concerns. I wanted to clarify with Kassidy that his decision was based on health and safety and reaffirm our policy related to COVID-19 and the assurance of his scholarship.



Without knowing the concerns of the group, I regret that my words cautioning Kassidy have become construed as opposition. I’m proud of our players and all the Pac-12 student-athletes for using their platform, especially for matters they are passionate about. WSU football student-athletes who have expressed support for the #WeAreUnited group will continue to be welcome to all team-related activities, unless they choose to opt out for health and safety reasons.”

