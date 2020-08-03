 WazzuWatch - FB: Rolovich issues statement after P12 Unity Group uproar
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-03 23:13:15 -0500') }} football Edit

FB: Rolovich issues statement after P12 Unity Group uproar

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

Below is a statement from Washington State University Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich:

“I spoke with Kassidy Woods in a private phone conversation last Saturday afternoon. This was before the #WeAreUnited group had released its letter of concerns. Kassidy informed me he was opting out of this season for health and safety concerns. I wanted to clarify with Kassidy that his decision was based on health and safety and reaffirm our policy related to COVID-19 and the assurance of his scholarship.

Without knowing the concerns of the group, I regret that my words cautioning Kassidy have become construed as opposition. I’m proud of our players and all the Pac-12 student-athletes for using their platform, especially for matters they are passionate about. WSU football student-athletes who have expressed support for the #WeAreUnited group will continue to be welcome to all team-related activities, unless they choose to opt out for health and safety reasons.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}